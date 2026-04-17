Paramount reveals first trailer for live-action ‘Street Fighter’

Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for Street Fighter. The trailer also gave a sneak peek at the first look at the live-action adaptation of the long-running Capcom video game series. The video game series is set to be released in cinemas on October 16.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film was previewed ahead of the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The trailer introduces key characters and action sequences inspired by the original game, including the use of signature fighting moves.

The footage places a focus on central characters Ryu and Ken Masters, portrayed by Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo.

The storyline followed their involvement in a global fighting tournament, organised by the antagonist M. Bison, played by David Dastmalchian. The plot also includes Chun-Li, portrayed by Callina Liang, who recruits the pair for the World Warrior Tournament.

One of the scenes shown in the trailer features Ryu performing his well-known Hadouken move, generating a blue energy projectile during a fight sequence. The trailer also presented characters such as Guile, Balrog and Akuma, alongside a wider ensemble cast that includes Jason Momoa, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Roman Reigns.

The Street Fighter franchise, first released in 1987, has sold more than 55 million units worldwide and remains one of the most recognised fighting game series. Previous film adaptations were released in 1994 and 2009.

Online reactions to the trailer have included comments from viewers noting the inclusion of recognisable elements from the games. One viewer wrote, “Seeing an actual fireball for the hadouken brings me joy,” while another commented, “I’m glad they leaned into the over-the-top action. Looks great”.