PARCO Oil Theft: Three nabbed for destroying evidence

Karachi: Police arrested three accused who were attempting to hide the bodies of two men who died while stealing oil from a Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) supply line, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the police have arrested the three suspects involved in hiding the bodies of the men who died while stealing oil from pipeline OF PARCO and registered a case under charges of murder, destroying evidence, and other relevant sections at the Ban Qasim police station.

As per the FIR, two suspects tried to flee upon seeing the police van, while the police officials chased them down at Gulshan Hadeed and two dead bodies were recovered from the back seat of the cars During the car search.

The three arrested suspects who were present in the car, identified as Ameen, Gul Bahar, and Zubair. The suspects revealed that they had made a pipe in an empty warehouse at Port Qasim, where they attached clips to the PARCO’s pipeline for oil theft.

According to the statement of the suspects, their accomplices, identified as Zahid Khan and Abdul Ghani went to the tunnel to check the clip attached to the pipeline of PARCO, and died due to the tunnel collapse.

The suspects were attempting to hide the bodies to destroy the evidence, but the police arrested them. The suspects’ vehicles have been seized, and the search for their another accomplice, Dilawar, is ongoing, who has yet to be caught by the police.

Comments