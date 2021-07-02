Parents keep hidden body of child they murdered years ago

A couple in the US state of Virginia was arrested in connection to the death of their young child, whose body was found in a freezer earlier this year.

The Chesterfield County Police Department had been tipped about possible human remains at a residence in Midlothian, local media reported. Following the suspicion mounting, the police obtained a search warrant and inspected the residence on May 4.

It was when they found the body of a boy about five years of age.

The child was identified as Eliel Adon Weaver, and known to his family as Adon. It is not known how or when he may have died, but reportedly police believe he was in the freezer sometime between January 1, 2016 and December 3, 2018.

The deceased victim’s parents Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, have both been charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child. Kassceen Weaver has also been charged with domestic assault and malicious wounding of a woman who is known to him.

Both parents were initially taken into custody only to be later released signing bonds. Kassceen Weaver was initially booked without bail but after she appealed, was granted it.

Another boy who lived in the same home has since been placed into foster care, police told media.

The treasurer of the neighborhood association Jerry Stroud told media he had often seen Dina with a black eye.

One more of the association members said the Weavers told her that Adon’s brother was homeschooled, which didn’t make sense since both parents worked out of the home.

The detectives have confirmed Dina Weaver is Adon’s biological mother but have yet to confirm whether Kassceen Weaver is the biological father.