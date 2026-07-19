Paresh Rawal calls Sushant Singh Rajput death coverage a 'circus'

Paresh Rawal, a seasoned Indian actor, called the media’s coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death a “circus.”

Actor Paresh Rawal has reportedly expressed significant disapproval of the media’s portrayal of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, saying that he was very repulsed by the way the whole situation turned into a “circus.”

Rawal disclosed on Vickey Lalwani’s podcast that one of the reasons he avoided news channels during the COVID-19 shutdown was his blood pressure.

When the host brought up the media’s portrayal of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing during the chat, the actor frankly expressed how much he hated the “circus” the media produced around Sushant Singh’s passing.

Earlier, while discussing Hera Pheri 3, Paresh Rawal clarified that his decision to withdraw from the film was not due to Akshay Kumar but rather stemmed from contractual issues and certain necessary approvals.

While talking about Hera Pheri 3 earlier, Paresh Rawal made it clear that he didn’t decide to leave the movie because of Akshay Kumar, but rather because of contractual concerns and some required permissions.

According to the actor, it was a contractual requirement rather than an issue of feeling uneasy working with Akshay Kumar.

He added that he needs producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala’s clearance before accepting the assignment.