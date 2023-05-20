I don’t want my husband to be like my father: Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra who recently got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha, once said that she would never want to marry a person like her father.

An old video of the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star from a talk show outing has resurfaced on social media, when speaking to Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan, Chopra said that she doesn’t seek qualities as her father in her soulmate.

“Maine bahot logon se suna hai yeh kehte hue ki mujhe bilkul apne papa jaisa ladka chahiye, main toh kabhi nai kehte yeh ki mujhe apne dad jaisa ladka chahiye (Many say that they’d want a husband just like their father, but I never say that),” she said in the clip being widely-circulated since her engagement.

When asked about her father, Chopra explained, “Kyunki mere dad bahot strict hai. Unhe bhi yeh lagta hai ki rona galat hai. Agar mere bhai rote hai toh vo bolte hai kya ladkiyon ke jaise roo rahe ho. Ladko ko kitchen mein aana allowed nai hai. Patan ai kyun. I think unki galati nai hai, vo aise hi bade hue hai (My dad is very strict. He thinks crying is wrong. When my brothers cry, he says, ‘Why are you being a girl?’ Boys are not allowed to enter the kitchen, I don’t know why. It’s not his fault, that’s how he has been brought up).”

“I think ego bahot hoti hai mardo mein. Yeh mard ka kaam hai, yeh aurat ka kaam hai (Men are very egoistic. They don’t do things that women are supposed to do),” she added.

Chopra also stressed the fact that men should feel free to express their feelings and that it doesn’t make them less of a male.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha goes Insta official

It is pertinent to mention that lovebirds, Parineeti Chopra and beau Raghav Chadha exchanged the rings in a private affair last week. Sharing the first pictures as a couple on her Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!” while the politician also shared a similar post on social media.

If reports are to be believed, Chadha and Chopra studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.