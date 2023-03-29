Parineeti Chopra reacts to question about relationship with Raghav Chadha

Video of Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra smiling when asked about her relationship with Indian politician Raghav Chadha is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to Indian media, Parineeti Chopra and the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha were spotted at a hotel together. The wedding rumours made rounds after she visited fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house.

Paparazzi asked her if the rumours of their marriage were true in the video. The actress smiled while reserving her silence. She thanked the press before getting inside her vehicle and driving off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)



The actress and the politician are old pals. They are alumni of the London School of Economics.

Related – Parineeti Chopra reveals ‘big heartbreak’ amid dating rumours

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have not commented about their possible wedding. But a source told the Times of India that their families will make an official statement.

“There has been no formal ceremony yet, but the families are discussing it and there will be some ceremony soon,” the source said. “Both families are happy about the two being together, but fixing a date for any ceremony is difficult considering the two are busy with their respective schedules.

“The ceremony will be a small, intimate affair with close family members.”

Comments