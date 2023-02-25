Parineeti Chopra says ‘find me a boy’ for marriage

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra confirmed her relationship status as single as she asked to find her a boy for marriage.

Going by the beginning of 2023, the year seems to be quite busy for Tinsel Town in terms of celebrity weddings. With just two months into the year, Bollywood witnessed two of the anticipated unions of Kiara-Sidharth and Athiya-Rahul, while the ladies of the industry like Swara Bhasker, Maanvi Gagroo and Shivaleeka Oberoi also found their soulmates.

However, the same is not the case for Chopra. Speaking about her current love life at a recent outing, the ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl’ debutante affirmed, “Right now, there is no one in my life. I haven’t found my special one yet.”

When further quizzed about her personal life and wedding plans given the ongoing festivities in the fraternity, Chopra replied, “All you have to do is find me a boy then my personal life will be sorted.”

“If you have any recommendations, I am listening.”

“In terms of my personal life, I would love to get married and I would love to have children in my life. That is also important,” she said.

“I want to have a great balanced career which is full of highs and lows. I welcome both equally. I want to be healthy, I want to be happy with my family and my friends.”

Chopra also spoke about all the new couples in the town, “They are all my friends and I am so happy to see them take this leap. Because many of them have been in love for so long. They have been together for so many years. So, of course, marriage is the next step.”

“The day I find my person and I fall in love with my person, I will want to marry him,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the Box Office hit adventure drama, ‘Uunchai’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next in the kitty, she has interesting projects including ‘Capsule Gill’ and ‘Chamkila’.

