Parineeti Chopra shuts down pregnancy rumours in new Insta post – Watch

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra shut down all the pregnancy rumour mills, which started with her oversized clothes in recent promotional outings, with a hilarious new video on Instagram.

Parineeti Chopra, who refuelled her pregnancy rumours by regularly styling oversized clothes for the promotional outings of her upcoming film ‘Chamkila’, is finally entering into her well-fitted clothes era to end the speculations and anticipation around her first child.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star posted a new video of herself, dressed in an all-white fit, consisting of trousers and blazers set, paired with a matching tee. “Pov: Wearing well-fitted clothes today, because when I tried a kaftan dress…,” read the text overlay on her reel video, in reference to the black kaftan dress, she wore to the trailer launch of the film last week, leading to countless news articles around her pregnancy.

Sharing the video on her feed, Chopra captioned, “Entering my fitted clothes era,” followed by a laugh-out-loud emoji.

Pertinent to note here that Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician beau Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a private Udaipur affair, in September last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is awaiting the release of Netflix’s biopic of Indian singer and musician Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is set to premiere on the streaming giant on April 12.

