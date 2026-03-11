Paris Fashion Week 2026-27: Max paves his way as child designer

Fourth grader and a fashion enthusiast, Max made his way to Paris Fashion Week 2026-2027.

In the recent highlights, Max made his first Paris Fashion Week debut, presenting the Max Alexander Women’s Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2026–2027 collection at the Palais Garnier.

Max’s collection featured 15 distinct designs, inspired by florals, creative recycling, and his eye for imagination.

The prodigy told CBS News that sustainability was a big part of his design process. They further told, “My collection consists of 15 dresses, and they’re all, well, 90% of my show is biodegradable, recyclable, sustainable, made from dead stock and surplus”.

His standout pieces included an upcycled Indian saree reworked into a high-low gown.

And a vintage dress reconstructed into a formal silhouette, using a French military parachute and repurposed Hermès duster bags.

In 2023, the designer told PEOPLE that he believed he was Guccio, Gucci, in his past life, shortly after his Guinness World Record win as the youngest runway fashion designer.

Back in 2024, Max was also invited to give a talk at the United Nations about how to help prevent fashion waste and over-consumption of fabrics in the industry.

He stated, “I am happy I got to show the world my designs and maybe encourage people to think about reuse and not buying so much fast fashion”.

In an Instagram post, Alexander thanked those who believed in him from the very beginning of his journey.