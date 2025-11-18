Paris Hilton admits alleged ‘dating’ connection to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Paris Hilton has admitted her alleged connection to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his wife Ghislaine Maxwell.

During a 2020 interview for Surviving Jeffrey Epstein docuseries, Maxwell’s former acquaintance and music composer Christopher Mason made the shocking claim for the first time.

“A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislaine said, ‘Oh my God, who’s that?’ and was looking at this pretty, young, sort of teenage girl,” Mason said in the series, according to Rolling Stone.

He went on to share, “And she said, ‘Do you know her?’ My friend said, ‘Yes, she’s called Paris Hilton.’ And Ghislaine said, ‘God, she’d be perfect for Jeffrey. Could you introduce us?'”

“The rumors were, Ghislaine was scouring New York finding younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey,” Mason added. “At the time, it seemed a bit naughty,” Mason added.

Now, Paris Hilton has finally spoken out on the reports, saying, “I don’t even remember ever meeting her.

“I’m such a good clickbait name,” she further told The Times.

Interestingly, Paris Hilton was photographed with Maxwell and now-President Donald Trump at the Anand Jon Fashion Show on September 18, 2000, in New York City.

About five years after Hilton was photographed with Maxwell and Trump, a criminal investigation began into Jeffrey Epstein over allegations from underage girls.