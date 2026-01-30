Paris Hilton candidly clears air about misconception 'Nepo Baby'

Paris Hilton became candid about her side “nepo baby” misconception, and her plans to raise her kids without her wealth entitlement.

In the recent update, the founder of 11:11 Media shut down claims with, “I haven’t gotten anything since I was 18”. She went on to elaborate, “I’ve been working since I was 16. I did everything on my own”.

According to the Daily Mail, her late grandfather, Barron Hilton, donated 97 per cent of his wealth to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

As per the details, he had a net worth of approximately $2.3 billion, till 2010, and her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton have a combined estimated net worth of $350 million, including hers.

When asked about how much she will support her kids, the mom of two kids quipped, speaking of the couple’s mutual thinking. Whilst refering to her husband, Carter Reum, she said, “If you spoil your children, you will destroy them. That’s something my husband and I talk about”.

Moreover, the couple plans to give their children the most beautiful life and make them happy; however, they will also instil a work ethic. Further, the outlet probed her views on money bringing happiness. Paris replied, “It does because I’ve worked so hard, and success has always been a driving force for me.”

“ After going to those (boarding) schools, I made a promise that I was going to become so successful that no one could ever tell me what to do again. So I really see it as freedom”.

Hilton asserted that she is grateful to have a family where she has learned a lot of things because of these great businessmen and women. She concluded, “But I’ve seen a lot of people who come from prestigious families, and… they’ve never worked a day in their life, and I’ve seen how unhappy they are. They have no fulfilment in life because they’re just handed everything”.