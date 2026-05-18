Paris Hilton debuts brunette hair at Gucci Cruise 2027 runway show

Paris Hilton surprised fans with a dramatic new look as she debuted brunette hair while walking in the Gucci Cruise 2027 runway show on Saturday.

The former reality TV star and DJ traded her signature platinum blonde locks for dark brown hair styled with side bangs as she took to the runway in New York City. Hilton wore a bold yellow-and-gold puff-sleeved dress paired with black boots, a fur coat and a red handbag for the high-profile fashion event.

The 45-year-old appeared confident as she modeled the designer look in front of a celebrity-filled crowd that included Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, Lindsay Lohan and Kim Kardashian.

Hilton has long been a supporter of Gucci and recently shared her love for the luxury brand on social media. Last month, she posted an Instagram video featuring her children, daughter London and son Phoenix, trying on Gucci accessories at home.

“That’s hot,” Hilton said in the clip as her daughter modeled different sunglasses. “You look iconic.”

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The star also attended Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show earlier this year wearing a head-to-toe monogram look. Just one day before the Cruise 2027 presentation, Hilton documented a shopping trip to the Gucci store in Manhattan, calling it “the best shopping spree” in a social media post.

Former NFL star Tom Brady also made his runway debut wearing a head-to-toe black leather ensemble, and supermodel Cindy Crawford closed out the show.