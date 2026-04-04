Paris Hilton enjoys adorable first ski trip with her kids at Yellowstone

Paris Hilton is giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into her family life, sharing a sweet video of her children experiencing their first ski trip in Yellowstone National Park.

The 45-year-old singer posted the clip on social media on Friday, April 3, capturing moments from the outing with her son Phoenix Barron, 3, and daughter London Marilyn, 2.

“The #CutesieCrew takes skiing at Yellowstone for the first time. I’m so proud of my babies,” Hilton wrote alongside the video.

The footage shows the family of four, including Hilton’s husband Carter Reum, enjoying their day on the slopes. The video begins with the group riding a gondola lift, with Reum heard narrating the milestone moment as the children excitedly react to their surroundings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Dressed for the occasion, London wore a pink snowsuit adorned with bow details, while Phoenix sported a bright red outfit. Hilton, known for her signature style, opted for an aqua jacket paired with black snow gear.

As the family reached the top, the children pointed out familiar sights, with London enthusiastically recognizing their home nearby. The clip later shows Phoenix taking his first attempts at skiing, supported by his parents, as cheers and encouragement filled the moment.

Hilton has been open about how motherhood has transformed her life. In her recent project, she described being a mom as “the most beautiful thing” she has ever experienced, calling her children her “whole heart.”