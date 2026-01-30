Paris Hilton opens up on shared trauma with Britney Spears

Paris Hilton is reflecting on how her long friendship with Britney Spears was shaped by the darker side of early fame.

During an appearance on I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario on Thursday, January 29, the 44-year-old media personality opened up about the bond she shares with the Criminal singer and how their experiences in the spotlight during the early 2000s created a lasting connection.

“I was just with Britney a few weeks ago for her birthday in Mexico and we were just talking about how cruel and mean-spirited people were back then,” Hilton said. “And she is someone that can relate to that. Very few people can. It has made us both so strong.”

The Paris in Love star described that era as deeply isolating, particularly for young women who were constantly scrutinized by the media.

When asked what advice she would give her younger self, Hilton said, “Back then it was entertainment to tear down women. It was very isolating. If I were to go back and speak to my younger self I would say, ‘Paris you’re going to go through a lot in life and sometimes it’s going to be so difficult and scary and hard but one day its going to be worth it.”

She further added, “Because you’re going to inspire millions of people, you’re going to create a blueprint and turn your pain into your purpose and help save the lives of children, women and survivors all around the world.”