Paris Hilton renews vows with Carter Reum in romantic island ceremony

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have reaffirmed their love, renewing their wedding vows in a romantic Valentine’s Day ceremony in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The 45-year-old star shared the news on social media, revealing that Reum surprised her by getting down on one knee and proposing all over again before they exchanged vows in the turquoise waters. The celebration came just days before her birthday and marked five years of marriage.

“Five years later… and he still makes my heart skip a beat,” Hilton wrote. “On Valentine’s Day, in the turquoise waters of Turks & Caicos — just days before my birthday — my forever Valentine re-proposed, and I said YES all over again.”

“But this time, we weren’t just husband and wife. We were Mommy and Daddy. Phoenix and London watching the love that created them,” she added.

Paris Hilton further added that renewing their vows was a way to show their children that love grows deeper and that partners continue choosing each other.

“Five years down. Forever to go. Forever isn’t long enough with you, Carter,” she concluded.

In the photos, the former party girl wore a white dress which she paired with silver gloves, a choker necklace and a white cap.

Meanwhile, her businessman husband Reum complemented her in a white suit with dark shoes. Carter Reum was seen slipping a ring on her finger while their two children watched.