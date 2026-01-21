Paris Hilton stuns in pink gown with family at ‘Infinite Icon’ documentary premiere

Paris Hilton made a fairytale-worthy appearance on the red carpet as she stepped out with her family for the premiere of her new documentary, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir.

Paris was joined by her husband, Carter Reum, and their two children, son Phoenix, 3, and daughter London, 2, turning the glamorous night into a sweet family affair.

The 44-year-old media personality attended the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday at The Grove, dazzling in a semi-sheer pink gown that gave her a regal, princess-like look.

Her dress featured a high slit that showcased her toned legs, paired with translucent fishnet stockings. The ruched bodice was adorned with sparkling rhinestones in floral patterns and a plunging neckline, while a corset-style structure highlighted her signature hourglass figure.

She completed the look with matching pink satin gloves embellished with crystals, a jeweled choker and a soft train trailing behind her.

Carter complemented him in a casual look featuring a simple black jacket, matching jeans and black-and-white sneakers. He also wore a T-shirt featuring the poster for his wife’s new documentary.

The couple knelt on the red carpet to pose with their children, who looked adorable in matching pink-and-white varsity-style jackets.

Her parents, Kathy and Rick Hilton as well as her brother Barron Hilton, his wife, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff and Demi Lovato were also in attendance to support her at the premiere of the new film, which traces her career over the years.

Paris Hilton’s new documentary is named after her second and most recent studio album, Infinite Icon, which was released in September of last year.