Paris Hilton unmasks ‘Pharmacist’ behind 22B deepfake views

Paris Hilton is taking her fight against AI deepfakes to TikTok — and naming names.

The media mogul and activist has launched a new investigative docuseries exposing the shadowy figures profiting from non-consensual AI content, including a pharmacist allegedly responsible for generating over 22 billion deepfake views.

From Victim to Investigator

Hilton, who has been outspoken about her own trauma from a video at age 19, says today’s AI crisis is “more terrifying” because “all it takes is a computer and a stranger’s imagination”.

She appeared on Capitol Hill this year to push the DEFIANCE Act, which would let victims of non-consensual deepfakes sue those who create or share them.

Now she’s bringing that advocacy to social media. Her new TikTok series digs into the booming underground economy of AI-generated p*rn and fake endorsements.

In the premiere episode, Hilton names a licensed pharmacist accused of running one of the largest deepfake networks online, racking up 22 billion views by using AI faces and voices to promote fake products and create non-consensual content.

The Deepfake Epidemic Hits Main Street

Hilton’s series arrives as deepfake scams shift from impersonating celebrities for crypto schemes to targeting everyday shoppers. NordVPN reports that AI-generated videos now mimic casual podcast clips or product reviews to push “skincare or consumer goods” that are fake or misleading.

“These videos are designed to feel familiar and trustworthy, which is exactly what makes them dangerous,” says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN.

Why Hilton’s Fight Is Personal

“When I was 19 years old, a video of me was shared with the world without my consent,” Hilton said during her Capitol Hill testimony. “People called it a scandal. It wasn’t. It was abuse”.

She argues the stakes are even higher now: “Before, someone had to betray your trust and steal something real. Now all it takes is a computer”. Hilton revealed she herself has been victimized by AI deepfakes.

The OG Influencer Takes on AI

Ironically, Paris Hilton is considered the “OG influencer” who “invented the social media star”. Director Bert Marcus called her the blueprint for building a brand through social media. She’s since evolved into a Metaverse pioneer, collaborating with brands like Levi’s, Boohoo, and Superplastic on avatar-driven campaigns.

But she’s now using that influence to warn followers about the tech’s dark side. Her TikTok series aims to show “how little people understand AI and deepfakes in general,” echoing concerns raised when a 22-year-old TikToker fooled millions by pretending to be an AI-generated image.

By naming the pharmacist allegedly behind 22 billion views, Hilton is shifting the conversation from awareness to accountability. The DEFIANCE Act, which she’s backing alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, would give victims legal recourse.

As Paris Hilton told Congress: “Deepfake p****graphy has become an epidemic”. With her new series, she’s making sure the people fueling it can’t hide behind their screens.