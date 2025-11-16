Paris Jackson calls her Instagram “chaos” 

Paris Jackson has opened up about showing her vulnerable side on social media, offering a candid take on her unfiltered online presence.

While attending GQ’s Men of the Year event, an Entertainment Tonight correspondent complimented Paris Jackson on keeping her social feeds authentic, saying she admired Jackson’s “unfiltered” approach. Jackson, however, responded with a lighthearted warning: “It’s just chaos. Stay away from my Instagram. It’s a mess. Stay off of that,” the 27-year-old remarked.

Her appearance comes shortly after a legal setback involving her dispute with the Michael Jackson estate. Paris had filed a complaint alleging certain payments were made without her knowledge, but Los Angeles Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff ruled against her under California’s anti-SLAPP statute.

A representative for Paris Jackson later told PEOPLE that the ruling addressed only “minor procedural issues” and did not diminish the concerns she raised, stating that the executors’ actions “raise significant red flags.”

The spokesperson added that Paris intends to continue pursuing fair treatment for her family and will soon submit an updated filing.

According to filings in the case, the estate’s executors argued that no one had benefited more from the payments in question than Paris herself, who they claim received approximately $65 million.

In a separate and more personal moment shared on TikTok, Paris spoke about the lasting consequences of her past drug use, explaining that she now has a perforated septum.

“I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose,” she said, before adding, “That is from—what you think it’s from.” She ended the video with a message for younger viewers: “Don’t do drugs, kids.”