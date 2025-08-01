Paris Jackson ends engagement with Justin Long

Actor-singer Paris Jackson, the only daughter of Michael Jackson, has ended her years-long relationship with music producer Justin Long.

Days after Paris Jackson, the 27-year-old daughter of the King of Pop, was spotted crying alone, the celebrity confirmed that she shed ‘break-up tears’ and has parted ways with Justin Long, ending their three-year relationship, including seven months of engagement, reported foreign media.

“Those are breakup tears,” the ‘Hit Your Knees’ singer wrote in response to a tabloid’s X post, after they published her photos of crying alone in public, around her father’s death anniversary.

Notably, Jackson started dating Long in 2022, after meeting him backstage on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’. She announced her engagement with her music producer beau in an Instagram post last December, and was in a wedding planning mode a few weeks ago.

“The dress is being made, the venue has been picked, and the date has been picked by an astrologer, because I’m from L.A.,” Jackson, the first of the two kids of the pop legend with his second wife Debbie Rowe, said in an interview this June.

“I’m all about the crystals and the astrologer, and all that stuff,” she further revealed.

