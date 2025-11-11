Paris Jackson opens up about past struggles with drug abuse

American model, actress, singer and second daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson is opening up about her past drug use.

In a TikTok clip posted on November 10, Monday, the 27-year-old star admitted that she had “never actually addressed this” before moving on to show off her “perforated septum” by shining the light of her cell phone up her nose.

Jackson said, “I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose,”. While explaining in detail, she noted, “And that is because I have what is called a perforated septum,” showing the small hole in her septum and adding that it was “slightly different from a deviated septum.”

“That is from what you think it’s from,” Jackson noted. She also cautioned, “Don’t do drugs, kids,” while pointing down the lens.

Turning serious for a moment, the make-up-free star said she “didn’t recommend” taking drugs, adding that it had “ruined my life.”

“I didn’t just get my life back. I got a better one,” she said of getting sober. “I say it’s funny, I feel like getting sober was kind of like getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact, and today I’m learning to navigate life on life’s terms.”

A rehabilitation program dedicated to supporting women healing from trauma, offered by Friendly House, provided her with a sober living environment, meetings and various support services. During a recent event, Jackson was honoured with the Shining Star Award for her contributions to the organisation.

During her reflective speech, the singer also noted that she’s “really grateful to be a part of a movement that aligns so much with my higher purpose and the essence of my daily reprieve.

Getting someone to develop conscious contact has easily been the greatest action I’ve ever taken, and I pray that I can continue to help others.”