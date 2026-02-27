Paris Jackson reunites with estranged mother, Debbie Rowe

Paris Jackson reunited with her mother, Debbie Rowe.

After all, the 27-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson spent some time with her mom, Debbie Rowe, sharing photos of their sweet reunion on her Instagram Story Feb. 26.

One image showed Paris wearing a red jacket featuring a Navajo-inspired pattern while posing next to Debbie, who sported a coordinating plaid flannel.

In another snapshot, the pair were pictured in matching cream-colored tops, with Paris writing in the caption alongside a heart emoji, “Lately.”

Along with her brothers, Prince Jackson, 29, and Bigi Jackson, 24, Paris was primarily raised by her dad, Michael, until he died in 2009 at age 50. She was reintroduced to Debbie, who gave up custody as part of her 1999 divorce with the “Thriller” singer during her teenage years.

“When I was really, really young, my mom didn’t exist,” Paris recalled in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, explaining that she started asking Michael about her biological mother when she realised that “a man can’t birth a child”.

Still, Paris said she “had a lot of mother figures” growing up, including her grandmother, Katherine Jackson and aunt Janet Jackson.

“By the time my mom came into my life, it wasn’t a ‘mommy’ thing,” the model continued. “It’s more of an adult relationship.”

In fact, Paris was by Debbie’s side when the matriarch battled cancer in 2016. As she wrote on Instagram at the time, “I’m a fighter because she’s a fighter. Love you mom.” Since then, the pair have remained close.”It’s cool,” Paris said of her relationship with the 67-year-old during a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk. “Getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she likes, and she really likes country and folk.”

She added, “We look a lot alike. It’s just cool having her as a friend. It’s very chill, which I love. It’s the perfect word to describe it.”