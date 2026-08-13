Paris Jackson shares why she ended her engagement

Paris Jackson spoke openly about her battle with drug addiction and how it impacted her relationships. The daughter of Michael Jackson revealed that she secretly became engaged while “strung out on narcotics.”

The 28-year-old went on to acknowledge that she ended her engagement to Justin Long in July 2025. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, she remarked, “It was a choice that I needed to make to be happy.”

“As far as the public side of it goes, I’ve had people write about my breakups before, so it’s not that big of a deal. This is also my second engagement that I’ve called off,” the model continued.

She acknowledged that it took her a while to come to terms with the fact that she had to break up with her ex-partner. Paris went on to say, “It doesn’t matter that you’re a good person and you’re not gonna cheat on me. That’s not a reason to stay.”

Previously, Paris looked back on her early years spent with her siblings and her late, globally recognized father, Michael Jackson. The King of Pop’s daughter disclosed on a recent episode of Call Her Daddy that she spent her early childhood at her father’s Neverland Ranch, but she made it clear that she was not raised there

Paris Jackson remembered her early days, saying, “I’d wake up and I’d go to… the room that was our classroom, and we would go to school.” She clarified that as a child, she and her siblings, Prince and Bigi, followed a strict schedule. Before they could enjoy their weekends, they had to complete their schoolwork and chores.

“It was made very, very clear that all of the attractions there were not for us… that did not belong to us,” she commented, adding, “That was for underprivileged children and children who were terminally ill and couldn’t go to places like Disneyland.”

Additionally, she recalled that the family would move around frequently to visit places such as Circus Circus and Chuck E. Cheese for fun. Furthermore, she added that wearing face masks during public appearances made sense to her at the time, as it permitted the kids to enjoy normal activities without being recognized.

She referred to herself as the late singer’s “little princess” and called her father a “very humorous man who was [her] greatest friend.”

For the unversed, Michael Jackson purchased the 2,700-acre Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California, in 1988. The estate included his home, a zoo, a train station, and a Ferris wheel.