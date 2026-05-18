Paris Jackson updates on her health post check-up

Paris Jackson updated on her medical checkup for her prior weird neck appearance on a social media post.

Paris Jackson, in her recent Instagram story, updated about her recent medical checkup, and she noted that she has the slightest amount of redness around her vocal cords, and there are no signs of Calluses from singing. She also noted that the reason my neck looks weird as it does is that I have exercised those muscles from singing for so long. She also noted, “It’s just a little bit more obvious in me, I’m singing”.

Earlier, the singer shared footage from an ultrasound appointment on Instagram Stories, explaining that she decided to get examined after followers pointed out what they believed looked unusual.

She wrote over the story and noted, “Getting an ultrasound to check out my lymphs since y’all pointed out how weird my neck looked on my last post”.

She also, at that time, reacted to online concerns that heightened her attention towards her health. “A bunch of people pointed out that my neck looks f—ing weird in the last video that I posted,” she said. “So I’m, like, freaking out. Like, ‘Oh, that is weird, crazy.’ I have someone come to my rehearsal studio and do an ultrasound on my throat.”

Jackson later said she had also undergone blood tests, with results coming back normal. She added that after reviewing older footage, she believed her neck movement appeared consistent over time.

“I think my neck just does weird s— when I talk,” she said. “I think this is just my neck, and y’all are freaking me out, thinking there’s something wrong.”

She also said the speculation had caused anxiety while she prepares for upcoming performances, including her appearance at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in 2026. “I’m like, ‘Is my voice gonna be okay?’” she said.

Jackson is set to release her new project, ‘Teenage Drama,’ on May 22 as she continues her music career and has previously spoken publicly about her sobriety and health experiences.