Paris Jackson wins legal battle against Michael Jackson estate

Paris Jackson has secured a significant legal win in her ongoing dispute with the executors of Michael Jackson’s estate.

According to court documents obtained on May 13, a Los Angeles judge ruled that $625,000 in bonus payments made by estate executors John Branca and John McClain to outside law firms must be returned to the estate.

“Ms. Jackson’s objection to the $625,000 of bonus payments made in the second six months of 2018 is sustained. The bonus payments are not approved; they are disallowed. The payments shall be returned to the estate,” the motion reads.

The court also ruled that Paris, 28, may seek reimbursement for her legal fees and costs tied to the case.

In a statement following the ruling, attorneys for Michael Jackson’s estate said they disagreed with the decision but would comply with the court’s order.

“We are gratified that the Court itself recognized and praised the work of the executors and its outside counsel,” the statement read, adding that the executors helped create “substantial generational wealth” for the estate’s beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Paris called the ruling “a massive win” for the Jackson family.

Along with her brothers Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24, Paris is the beneficiary of the estate. She has accused Branca and McClain of abusing their roles as estate executors for their own financial gains, which they have denied.

Paris, along with brothers Prince and Bigi Jackson, remains one of the primary beneficiaries of Michael Jackson’s estate. She has repeatedly challenged the actions of executors Branca and McClain, alleging they abused their authority for financial gain, claims they strongly deny.

The latest ruling is part of a broader legal battle between Paris and the estate’s management team. Earlier this year, she accused the executors of operating “in the dark” and requested a more transparent accounting process regarding estate finances.

Michael Jackson died in 2009 while reportedly more than $500 million in debt. Estate executors have since argued that they transformed the late singer’s finances into a thriving entertainment business empire.

However, Paris has continued to question executive compensation and estate spending, alleging in previous court filings that the executors received millions of dollars while beneficiaries received far less through family allowances.

The legal dispute between Paris Jackson and the estate remains ongoing.