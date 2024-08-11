Paris Olympics 2024 closes with Hollywood ending

Hollywood will help script a glittering ending to the Paris Olympics on Sunday with 14 gold medals to be decided before the French capital hands over the reins to 2028 hosts Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise, who is currently filming the latest episode of the “Mission Impossible” franchise in Europe, is expected to play a starring role at the closing ceremony.

He is reportedly set to perform a spectacular stunt sequence to mark the passing of the Games from Paris to Los Angeles which will involve the handing of the Olympic flag from one city to the other.

Cruise has been a regular feature at Olympic events in Paris. On Saturday, he watched the United States women’s team win a fifth football gold medal.

Also expected to be on the cast list are California A-list acts Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, performing from Los Angeles.

The closing ceremony at the Stade de France will be directed by Thomas Jolly, the mastermind of the spectacular opening ceremony which took place on the River Seine.

“On August 11, the Olympic Games will be over, and the Olympic flame will be extinguished,” said Jolly.

“That moment will remind us just how precious are these Olympic Games.”

Before the curtain comes down, the women’s marathon will complete the 11-day athletics programme.

Sifan Hassan, the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner, has already pocketed bronze medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m.