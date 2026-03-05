ParkView City Homebuyers Can Now Avail UBL Home Financing

ISLAMABAD: ParkView City has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Bank Limited (UBL) to introduce structured mortgage financing for buyers of plots and apartments within the project.

Under the agreement, customers can avail bank financing by paying approximately 20–25% as a down payment, while the remaining amount will be financed by UBL through a leasing structure with manageable monthly instalments.

The initiative is being termed a breakthrough for Pakistan’s middle class, enabling aspiring homeowners to purchase property through formal banking channels instead of paying the full amount upfront. The model also provides apartment buyers an opportunity to generate rental income and utilize it toward servicing their bank instalments.

The mortgage financing facility will be available for buyers of both ParkView City Islamabad and ParkView City Lahore, expanding accessibility for homebuyers across major cities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman ParkView City Abdur Rehman Khan said: “This partnership marks a transformative step for our clients. Through structured mortgage solutions, we are making homeownership more accessible and practical for families across Pakistan.”

Country Head ParkView City, Naeem Warraich, also highlighted the broader impact of the collaboration that, “This initiative is a game-changer for the real estate sector. It strengthens buyer’s confidence and opens doors for middle-income families who previously found property ownership financially challenging.”

Senior officials from UBL attended the signing ceremony and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to providing transparent and reliable mortgage solutions.

Industry observers view the collaboration as a positive move toward organized, bank-supported real estate transactions in Pakistan.