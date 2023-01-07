Parliament attack case: IHC to hear plea against Imran Khan’s acquittal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed for hearing an appeal filed by the federal government challenging the acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others in 2014 Parliament House attack case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the IHC fixed for hearing an appeal filed by the federal government challenging the acquittal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Pervez Khattak and others in 2014 Parliament House attack case.

A two-member IHC bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, will hear the appeal on January 9 (Monday).

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has challenged Khan’s acquittal through the advocate general Islamabad.

On October 29, 2020, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad acquitted the then-Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 2014 Parliament House attack case. Judge Raja Jawad Abbas announced verdict on an application seeking the acquittal Imran Khan.

The case pertains to violence that took place during the 2014 sit-in jointly organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections.

Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders were named in the case registered under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). They were all accused of inciting violence during the sit-in in the federal capital.

