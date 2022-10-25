Parliament attack: IHC hears plea against Imran Khan’s acquittal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the plea against the acquittal of PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan and former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak in the Parliament attack case, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Tariq Jahangiri took up the state’s plea against Imran Khan and Pervaiz Khattak’s acquittal in the Parliament attack case.

At the outse of the hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani said the appeal has been filed after the passage of fixed time for review.

Is the advocate general unaware that he has filed plea after two years, Justice Kiyani asked?

The state’s counsel said he received the file of the case yesterday and pleaded with the court for time to prepare for the hearing.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned until January 9, 2023.

On October 29, 2020, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad acquitted Pakistan tTehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the 2014 Parliament House attack case.

The case pertains to violence that took place during the 2014 sit-in jointly organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections.

PM Khan, President Arif Alvi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, FM Qureshi and other PTI leaders were named in the case registered under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). They were all accused of inciting violence during the sit-in in the federal capital.

