Parliament body seeks taxpayers' data from FBR in hearing

ISLAMABAD: The FBR officials told the Senate sub-committee for Interior on Monday that the tax authority required the cabinet’s approval for providing the tax-payers data to the parliament body.

Chairman of the committee Senator Saifullah Abro demanded of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials attending the parliament body’s hearing demanded data of the taxpayers from the tax authority.

FBR officials said that the data of the maximum taxpayers could be shared after the cabinet approval.

“We have brought sufficient data but some information does not bring here,” FBR representative said. “We have written letter to the law ministry for those details,” official said. “The law ministry could guide us can we submit that data here or not”.

“Who makes the law,” Senator Abro asked the official. “The Parliament legislates,” official replied. “You are making things difficult, you have to submit the date here,” committee’s chairman said. “If you don’t provide the data, your prime minister will provide it here,” he said.

“The prime minister will himself announce that the FBR officials have lied, you have to face problems,” Senator Abro said. “When they caught the institutions fabricate in this manner,” Saifullah Abro said.