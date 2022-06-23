Parliament House attack: Two prosecutors hired by PTI govt removed

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has removed two special public prosecutors hired by the PTI government who allegedly supported the acquittal of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Parliament House attack case.

According to details, the Ministry of Interior Ministry has issued a notification for the removal of Special Public Prosecutors – Mian Amir Sultan and Fakhra Aamir Sultan. The prosecutors were removed on the recommendation of Advocate General Islamabad.

In the notification, the Interior Ministry stated: “With the approval of Competent Authority and Ministry of Law and Justice, the services of Advocate Mian Amir Sultan Goraya and Advocate Fakhra Aamir Sultan as Special Public Prosecutor of Anti-Terrorism Court-I and II are no more required in the public interest.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon had penned down a letter to the secretary of interior for removal of prosecutors, who were appointed to prosecute the accused persons nominated in three FIRs registered over the Parliament House attack.

Earlier in October 2022, the then prime minister Imran Khan was acquitted in the 2014 Parliament House attack case.

On Sept 1, 2014, hundreds of protesters belonging to the PTI and PAT stormed the Parliament House and PTV headquarters and forced its staff to take two of the state broadcaster’s flagship channels — PTV News and PTV World — off the air.

The protesters were also charged with attacking government properties including the Parliament House building.

Comments