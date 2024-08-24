Parliament House staffers served notices over involvement in ‘political activities’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has served show-cause notice to Parliament House officer and four other staffers over alleged involvement in political activities, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms Sajjad Ahmed has been served a and charge sheet for allegedly engaging in political activities. Additionally, four other Parliament House staff members have been issued warnings.

Sources revealed that Sajjad’s duty has also been transferred from opposition leader Omar Ayub’s chamber, where he was previously stationed, whereas the other four staff members who received warnings were working with Asad Qaiser, sources said.

Sajjad Ahmed had been involved in mobilizing people from his area to participate in the PTI’s sit-in, despite being warned not to do so, sources added.

Earlier in May, the National Assembly speaker suspended eight security personnel over the entry of unauthorized individuals into Parliament House.

READ: YouTubers entry ‘banned’ in Parliament House

Sources said, that the suspended employees were deployed at the inner gates of Parliament House.

The Sergeant-at-Arms was directed to conduct an inquiry against the suspended personnel, who allowed unauthorized individuals to enter Parliament House without an identity card, sources added.

The incident came to light when the Defense Minister Khawaja Asif complained to the Speaker about the incident.

He stressed to ensure elaborate security measures within the premises of National Assembly (NA) building and its lobbies.