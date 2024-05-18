YouTubers entry ‘banned’ in Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has imposed a ban on the entry of Youtubers and unauthorized people into Parliament House, ARY New reported citing sources.

According to sources, the National Assembly speaker has suspended eight security personnel over the entry of unauthorized individuals into Parliament House.

Sources said, that the suspended employees were deployed at the inner gates of Parliament House.

The Sergeant-at-Arms have been directed to conduct an inquiry against the suspended personnel, who allowed unauthorized individuals to enter Parliament House without an identity card, sources added.

Sources revealed that the unauthorized individuals stopped some members and ministers inside Parliament and asked them for picture.

The incident came into light when the Defense Minister Khawaja Asif complained to the Speaker about the incident.

He stressed to ensure elaborate security measures within the premises of National Assembly (NA) building and its lobbies.

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, the minister said that a large number of unidentified individuals are often present at the building’s entrance.

Asif noted that people congregate outside the hall, in front of the elevators, and in the corridors, posing significant security risks.

Also read: Khawaja Asif asks for enhanced security on National Assembly premises

The minister said there was a system for issuing passes to the MNAs in the past, which should be implemented strictly to maintain security in the Parliament.

He also expressed concern about the behavior of individuals seated in the gallery, who often engage in slogan chanting, thereby undermining the sanctity of the House.

The minister stressed that such activities should cease and that the National Assembly is not a place for protests or demonstrations.