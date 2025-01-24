Parliament’s joint session adjourned amid PTI’s protest

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of Parliament quickly concluded on Friday amid the opposition’s protest over the recently passed amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) law 2025.

A live telecast from the Pakistan Television Network showed lawmakers who presented the bills and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq wearing headphones to avoid noise.

The opposition started protesting after the NA speaker denied Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub’s request to speak on the floor of the House.

The house approved important bills including, Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill 2021. The bill was presented by Federal Minister Jam Kamal, the bill was approved with a majority vote.

Imports and Exports (Amendment) Bill 2023 tabled by Federal Minister Jam Kamal was also passed by the house.

National Technology Organization Establishment Bill 2024, proposed by Member of Assembly Zahra Wadood Fatima was also okayed with majority.

Later, the house was adjourned until February 12 due to ongoing protest of the opposition parties.

President Asif Ali Zardari has called the joint session on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Zardari hasconvened the session at the Parliament House in Islamabad while utilising the powers granted under Article 54(1) of the Constitution. The government is expected to present pending bills for legislative consideration during the Parliament’s joint session.

Moreover, bills returned by former president Arif Alvi would be discussed and reviewed in the joint assembly.