National Assembly passes PECA Amendment Bill, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has passed the PECA Amendment Bill, 2025, a contentious bill aimed at regulating social media in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the bill, presented by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer, seeks to establish a new authority to oversee social media platforms and protect users’ rights.

The authority will be responsible for facilitating social media platforms, ensuring users’ rights, and registering social media platforms.

After the formation of the authority, it will have the power to take disciplinary action against social media platforms that violate the law, direct relevant institutions to remove illegal content, and register and deregister social media platforms.

Furthermore, the authority will consist of nine members, including the Secretary Interior, Chairman PTA, and Chairman PEMRA as ex-officio members. The chairman and five members will be appointed for a five-year term.

It is worth noting here that the government has decided to give representation to journalists in the authority, with five members having at least 10 years of experience as journalists, software engineers, lawyers, social media professionals, and IT experts.

Earlier, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) law, and handed over the legal draft to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

As per details, PML-N proposed a punishment of over ten years for spreading fake news, a suggestion that the PPP did not agree with. Despite the disagreement over the proposed sentence, both parties have reached an agreement on certain aspects of the PECA law, particularly regarding the control of social media.

Last year, seven more people were booked for allegedly engaging in anti-state propaganda and spreading false narratives via social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Junaid, Sheikh Muhammad Ehsan, and others, were reportedly using WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) to disseminate propaganda.

Authorities confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.