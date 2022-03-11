Parliament Lodges: Islamabad police book Ansarul Islam volunteers

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have registered a case against 48 members of the Ansar ul Islam, a volunteer force of JUI-F, a day after police carried out an operation at Parliament Lodges, ARY NEWS reported.

The case has been registered at the Secretariat police station under charges of interference in official activities and violation of section 144 against 18 known and 30 unidentified people.

The FIR stated that nearly 50 volunteers of Ansar ul Islam conducted exercises at the Parliament Lodges besides also taking over the main gate and later entering the premises.

“The volunteers with specific dresses were present inside room 401 when police and administration reached the room along with a search warrant,” it said and added, “the volunteers were present in the lobby and in the room of an MNA.”

It said that the security at the lodges was paralyzed owing to the presence of such elements and the authorities tried to negotiate with those in the room, however, they refused to hand over the volunteers and resisted the police action.

During the arrests, the windowpanes of the vehicles were also damaged by the suspects.

On Thursday night, Islamabad police concluded the operation to oust the volunteers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) Ansar ul Islam Force from the Parliament Lodges.

Police officials and some National Assembly (NA) lawmakers came face-to-face after the higher authorities took the decision to oust remove the JUI-F volunteers.

Police concluded the 30-minute operation to clear the Parliament Lodges from Ansar ul Islam volunteers in which 18 persons were arrested including MNA Salauddin Ayubi, Jamaluddin and Mufti Abdullah.

