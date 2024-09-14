Parliament supreme institution of country: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that parliament is the supreme institution of the country and its sanctity must always be upheld, ARY News reported.

Addressing the representatives of allies at a dinner hosted by him, PM Shehbaz said that national issues should only be resolved through Parliament. The prime minister said the incumbent government steered the country away from the risk of default and towards stability.

“Political stability is crucial for ensuring economic stability and advancing the country on the path of development,” he added.

The prime minister said that the anti-state elements made every effort for the country to default. He said there were attempts to drag constitutional institutions and non-political figures into politics and make them a party.

“The Charter of Democracy was signed under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that permanently blocked the path for unconstitutional actions,” the prime minister said.

He added that politics will continue, but the continuity of policies is crucial to save the country.

PM Shehbaz said that the country was making significant progress before 2018 under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, however a well-planned ‘conspiracy’ was executed to remove him from the political landscape.

“This conspiracy proved to be very expensive for Pakistan and its people as within the next three years, an incompetent government brought the country at the verge of default,” he added.

He expressed his satisfaction that today the country’s economy is stabilizing again due to the ‘prudent’ policies of the government. He said inflation was gradually decreasing and the policy rates cut will boost business activities in the country, create new employment opportunities, and increase exports.

He said the increase in remittances reflected the trust of overseas Pakistanis in the government. However he said much more remained to be done for the country’s development.

“Let us make a pledge today that we all will work tirelessly for the nation’s progress,” the prime minister said.