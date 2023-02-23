Parliamentary Committee forms sub-body for formulating policy on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir has decided to constitute a sub-committee for formulating a comprehensive and broad-based policy on the Kashmir issue, with the mandate to improve the coordination mechanism between the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The decision to the effect was taken in the 33rd meeting (in-camera) of the committee here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan.

The Secretary Foreign Affairs briefed the committee on the latest situation of the Kashmir dispute, the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and the activities held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

He also apprised the committee regarding the up-coming G-20 meeting proposed to be held by India in the disputed area of IIOJK.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs & GB, also gave a briefing to the committee on the Kashmir issue and Kashmir Solidarity Day activities. He also responded to the various issues raised by the Azad Jammu & Kashmir prime minister and finance minister.

The officials of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and the Defence and National Security Division also briefed the committee regarding the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Earlier, the committee chairman welcomed the members, special invitees and senior officers in the meeting.

The committee also offered Fateha for the departed souls of civilians, including Sher Alam Mahsud, Ex-Secretary, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & GB and the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces, police other law enforcement agencies and Kashmiri freedom fighters, including those leaders who died in the illegal, unlawful custody of Indian forces in the IIOJK, and the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

