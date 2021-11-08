In-camera session of Parliamentary Committee on national security underway

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security has begun in Islamabad on Monday, ARY News reported.

The committee comprising members of the National Assembly and Senate members will be briefed by top military brass about the country’s overall affairs of national security.

The meeting is being chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General Inter Services-Public Relations (DG-ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed, Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed, Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, federal ministers are in attendance in the meeting.

The meeting will also be briefed on current national security issues including situation of Afghanistan and talks with banned TTP.

Earlier, Pakistan handed over three more trucks loaded with relief goods to Afghanistan as part of its efforts to avert the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

The trucks carrying 28 tons of essential commodities were handed over to Afghan authorities at the Torkham crossing.

The aid was sent by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Save the Children.

