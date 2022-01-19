Parliamentary panel okays appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of Judges to Superior Courts on Wednesday unanimously approved the appointment of Lahore High Court’s Justice Ayesha A. Malik as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Senator Farooq H. Naek, who heads the body, said the parliamentary committee meeting has approved Justice Ayesha for the country’s top court with consensus.

Following the parliamentary body’s green light, Justice Malik is all set to become the first woman to serve as a judge on the country’s apex court.

On January 6, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) recommended the elevation of Justice Ayesha A Malik of the Lahore High Court (LHC) as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The JCP had approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha A Malik with five members endorsing the move and four opposing it.

The Commission meeting was held at the Supreme Court building under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Sardar Tariq and PBC representative had strongly opposed the nomination of Justice Ayesha to the apex court on several grounds.

Justice Ayesha A Malik bio

Justice Malik will be the first woman judge in Pakistan’s history to be elevated to the top court. She has been a Lahore High Court judge since March 27.

According to her profile on the Lahore High Court’s website, she did her B.Com from the Government College of Commerce and Economics, Karachi and studied law at Lahore’s Pakistan College of Law.

She completed her LLM from Harvard Law School, where she was named London H Gammon Fellow 1999-1999.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik has already given her consent to her elevation to the Supreme Court (SC).

