Participants of National Security Workshop from Balochistan visit PAF HQs

The participants of National Security Workshop from Balochistan have paid a visit to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Headquarters in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The visiting members from the 7th chapter of the National Security Workshop included parliamentarians, tribal elders, religious scholars, political figures, notables, bureaucrats, educationists, lawyers and members of civil society.

The participants were given a briefing on the “Organization of PAF and nature of its operations,” according to the PAF spokesperson.

While interacting with the workshop’s participants, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu said that the prosperity of Pakistan greatly depends upon the development of Balochistan.

The air chief said that PAF along with other state institutions was taking all necessary measures to bring the Balochi youth into the mainstream for the progress of the country.

He added, “PAF is evolving to cater for the technological intensity and innovation in future air warfare.”