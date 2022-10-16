Participate in vote process without fear, says CEC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Sunday appealed to the voters to participate in the election process without fear, ARY News reported.

The CEC, who is monitoring the polling process at eight national and three provincial assembly seats, in a message directed for immediately arresting those involved in rioting or intervention in the political process.

Almost five million people in eleven constituencies will cast their votes in high-stakes by-elections today.

“Any government servant found involved in vote rigging should be arrested forthwith and the case be referred to the election commission for a disciplinary action,” the ECP chief said.

“The polling process must be peaceful,” CEC Raja stressed.

He said that with the active participation of voters, the democracy will further flourish, and the country will get stability and more strength.

He also directed the District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and District Monitoring Officers to take notice of violations of law and any untoward incident and use their powers discreetly.

The polling will be continued until 5:00pm without any break.

