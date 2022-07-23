Parts of Karachi receive light rainfall this morning

KARACHI: Some parts of the city’s southern district on Saturday morning received light rain or drizzling as the Met Office has forecast monsoon rainfall in Sindh till July 26/27.

Karachi’s old city area, Lyari, University Road, Old Sabzi Mandi, Jail Chowrangi, Mazar-e-Quaid, Lines Area, Karsaz, Airport and Saddar received light rainfall this morning.

In last 24 hours Gulshan-e-Hadeed has received 10mm rainfall, while PAF Faisal Base 7mm, North Karachi 5.8mm, Orangi Town 3.1mm, Jinnah Terminal 3mm, Old Airport 2.8mm, Saadi Town2.5mm, Surjani 2.3mm and DHA Phase-2. 1.6mm, according to the Met Office.

Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls have occurred at a number of places in other parts of Sindh, maximum rain received at Padidan 102mm, Mohenjodaro 58mm, Rohri 35mm, Dadu 33mm, Larkana 22mm, Jacobabad 9mm, Sakrand and Sukkur 3mm.

Pakistan Meteorological Department earlier in its weather report said that strong monsoon currents likely to penetrate in Sindh from Friday night and will prevail till 26/27 July.

Under the influence of this weather system:

Widespread rain with wind or thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts till 26th July and in Karachi division from 24 – 26 July.

Heavy or very heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding and water-logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Larkana, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh during the forecast period.

According to weather report, persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub and along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam and flash flooding in Dadu & Jamshoro districts and downstream.

