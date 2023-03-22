Parts of Karachi receive rain with strong winds

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi received rain on Wednesday morning with strong winds turning the weather in the metropolis pleasant, ARY News reported.

As per details, Bufferzone, Nazimabad, Saddar, M.A Jinnah Road, Shah Faisal, Nagan Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sachal Goth, Malir, Model Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri and surrounding areas received showers with strong gusty winds.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rains and thunderstorms in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from today.

The met office noted that a rain and thunder system had developed in Arabic Ocean and had brought rain and thunder cells in some parts of the city.

The new rain system can also hit Hyderabad, Badin and Thatta. The rain system is likely to last for two days in Karachi, the PMD said in its circular.

Furthermore, Isolated hailstorm is likely at few places during the forecast period, while heavy falls is expected at few places in northern and lower districts of Baluchistan.

