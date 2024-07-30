Party affiliation should not be changed, proposes NA bill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) presented an amendment to the Election Act, 2017 in the National Assembly, proposing that independent candidates’ affidavits regarding the party affiliation should not be changed, ARY News reported.

The proposed amendment in the law were tabled as a private members bill, by PML-N MNA Bilal Azhar Kiyani. The amendments suggested that an independent member cannot join any party three days after being notified.

“No independent member can join the second party after leaving the first party,” the amendment read.

In the amendments, it was also proposed that the parties that did not submit their priority lists will not be awarded reserved seats.

‘Govt intends to override SC decision’

Legal expert Abid Zuberi, commenting on the move, said that after the Supreme Court’s decision over reserved seats in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council, the government intends to amend the law to override the court’s decision.

He said the amendment in the law will be for the future. “If the law flouts the constitution, it could be challenged in the court”, he said.