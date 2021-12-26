Parveen Shakir remembered on 27th death anniversary

The 27th death anniversary of renowned poetess Parveen Shakir is being observed on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Parveen Shakir was born on Nov 24, 1952, at Karachi. She was an Urdu poetess, teacher and civil servant of the Government. She wrote her first book Khushbu (fragrance). Her books named Pazeerai (recognition) and Judaai (separation) reflected the reality of the world. The bold tone used in her book Larki was the special aspect of her writing style.

Her writings have been recited by several renowned Pakistani artists such as Mehdi Hassan, Tina Sani and Tasawwur Khanum.

Parveen Shakir passed away on December 26, 1994, in Islamabad due to a car accident. Her works and contribution to Urdu poetry are still remembered today.

Parveen Shakir was awarded the pride of performance award in 1990 and Adamjee Award in 1976.

