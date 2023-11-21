Parvez Elahi accuses PML-N of ‘pre-poll rigging’ in Punjab

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has accused PML-N of using police and administration in their favor ahead of general elections.

In his information media talk outside the Judicial Complex, Parvez Elahi urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of ‘pre-poll’ rigging by PML-N.

The former chief minister said PTI will move Supreme Court after the announcement of the election schedule.

He claimed that no one will accept the election if PTI is barred from taking part in the process. “PTI candidates will come to the scene after the announcement of the schedule.”

Elahi announced that he would contest general elections from Attock, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin. Like the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the PTI president also demanded “level playing field” in the election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has ‘finalsied’ the code of conduct for the general elections, which are scheduled to take place on February 8.

According to sources, the Election Commission of Pakistan has drafted a code of conduct in consultation with political parties in connection with the general election.

The suggestions of the political parties have also been included in the Code of Conduct draft. According to sources, political parties will not speak out against the sovereignty of Pakistan during the election campaign. The political parties will also avoid ridiculing the ECP during their election campaign.