Parvez Elahi to meet Imran Khan today to discuss Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi will meet former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala to discuss formation of the provincial cabinet, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as new Punjab chief minister in the wee hours of Wednesday after the Supreme Court annulled a ruling from deputy speaker to reject 10 votes of PML-Q polled in favour of the PTI candidate.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took place in the President’s House in Islamabad, where President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to the newly elected Punjab chief minister.

According to sources, during the meeting between Parvez Elahi and Imran Khan, the two will discuss future political strategy in Punjab including formation of the provincial cabinet and discussion on candidate for speaker of the provincial assembly.

“Parvez Elahi will also thank the PTI chairman for nominating him for the chief minister’s slot,” they said.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

