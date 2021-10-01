Pasrur woman gives birth to 5 healthy children

SIALKOT: A woman in the Pasrur city of Punjab has on Friday given birth to five babies all all of whom are in perfect health condition according to the family, ARY News learned.

The newborn babies include four daughters and a son and the family confirmed they are in a good health condition.

According to the family, the mother is alright and is resting.

‘First’ public sector Gamma Knife radiosurgery facility opens in Karachi

Separately reported today from Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a Gamma Knife radiosurgery facility at the Dow University Hospital, Ojha Campus.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, who is also the provincial government’s spokesperson tweeted: “This is the first such intervention at a public sector hospital in Pakistan.”

“This painless technology is known worldwide for treatment of tumours.”

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Gamma Knife radiosurgery facility, CM Murad said the PPP-led Sindh government would continue serving the people of the province despite criticism.

He said the health sector is testimony to the government’s public service.

