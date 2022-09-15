Passand Khan Buledi appointed Gwadar Port Authority Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Passand Khan Buledi as the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman for a two-year term, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the establishment division has issued the notification of the appointment of Passand Khan Buledi as the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman.

Buledi BPS-20 belongs to Balochistan Civil Service and joined the service in 1997. Previously he served as Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission. He has also served as deputy commissioner in various districts of Balochistan.

He had also served on different positions, including Secretary Energy, Secretary Industries, Secretary Labour, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination and Commissioner Afghan Refugees and Provincial Census Commissioner.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed six more parliamentary secretaries, a day after he was criticized for adding eight more SAPMs to his cabinet as the country suffers from the worst-hit floods.

The total number of parliamentary secretaries notified by the cabinet division stands at 37.

