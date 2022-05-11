Passenger takes over, lands plane after pilot incapacitated

A passenger landed a small plane without any flying experience after the pilot suffered a medical condition in the United States.

A foreign news agency said the pilot suffered a medical emergency. It prompted the unidentified man to take control of the single-engine Cessna 208 aeroplane.

He contacted the air traffic controller for assistance. He told the controller that he was in trouble. He added his pilot went incoherent and did not have any idea how to pilot the aeroplane.

The control tower then asked him about his position. In his reply, he said he had no idea and could see Florida’s coast in front of him.

He was instructed to “hold the wings level” and “push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate.”

Following the landing, a different air controller was heard telling other pilots what took place. An American Airlines pilot commended the passenger’s efforts.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a person was shifted to a medical centre. However, their identity and condition was kept in secret.

Comments